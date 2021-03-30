Covid-19: USAID provided supplies and equipment for 13 Kurdish Universities.

Shafaq News / The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided equipment and supplies to Kurdistan to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the universities.

A statement by the U.S. General Consulate in Erbil said, "Acting USAID MD Bob Birkenes delivered supplies and equipment from USAID to DM of Higher Education Dr. Abdulfatah Abdulrazzaq to prevent the spread of COVID19 at universities across the IKR (Kurdistan).”

The supplies include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers, oxymeters and others for students and professors in 13 public Kurdish universities.

During the ceremony, Birkenes said “the US is proud to play a leading role in the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide this assistance to the Kurdistan Region."