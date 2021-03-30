Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Covid-19: USAID provided supplies and equipment for 13 Kurdish Universities.

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-30T16:33:18+0000
Covid-19: USAID provided supplies and equipment for 13 Kurdish Universities.

Shafaq News / The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided equipment and supplies to Kurdistan to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the universities.

A statement by the U.S. General Consulate in Erbil said, "Acting USAID MD Bob Birkenes delivered supplies and equipment from USAID to DM of Higher Education Dr. Abdulfatah Abdulrazzaq to prevent the spread of COVID19 at universities across the IKR (Kurdistan).”

The supplies include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers, oxymeters and others for students and professors in 13 public Kurdish universities. 

During the ceremony, Birkenes said “the US is proud to play a leading role in the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide this assistance to the Kurdistan Region."

related

COVID-19: Two deaths and 126 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-01-11 14:59:18
COVID-19: Two deaths and 126 new cases in Kurdistan today

A Fatwa forbids exploiting COVID-19 patients in Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-08-19 12:58:10
A Fatwa forbids exploiting COVID-19 patients in Kurdistan region

Erbil detects 14 new variant COVID-19 cases

Date: 2021-02-22 11:48:00
Erbil detects 14 new variant COVID-19 cases

COVID-19: 33 fatalities 520 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-26 09:44:58
COVID-19: 33 fatalities 520 new cases in Kurdistan today

A doctor dies after contracting Covid-19

Date: 2020-09-04 09:47:54
A doctor dies after contracting Covid-19

COVID-19: 24 fatalities 591 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-10 14:01:42
COVID-19: 24 fatalities 591 new cases in Kurdistan today

Al-Sulaymaniyah launches COVID-19 vaccination rollout

Date: 2021-03-07 11:42:11
Al-Sulaymaniyah launches COVID-19 vaccination rollout

Covid-19: 26 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Date: 2021-01-16 10:27:06
Covid-19: 26 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today