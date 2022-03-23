Covid-19: No deaths in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan recorded 15 new Covid-19 cases, the Health Ministry said.

It reported no deaths.

It also reported 226 recoveries.

Today, Iraq recorded 265 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Environment said.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that two deaths and 770 recoveries were registered.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,316,785 patients have contracted the virus, 2,276,119 of whom have fully recovered (at a recovery rate of 98.2%) and 25,134 passed away.