Shafaq News / Kurdistan performed, on Wednesday, November 11, 4963 tests for Covid-19 in which it registered 772 new cases to take its total to 86600, the health ministry said.

It reported 22 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 2731.

It also reported 212 recoveries to take its total to 53576.

The highest number of infected cases recorded in Duhok (415).

The highest rate of fatalities recorded in Al-Sulaymaniyah (8).

94 recoveries were recorded in Erbil, which is the highest rate.