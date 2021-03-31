Covid-19: Kurdistan closes all religious sites for ten days
Shafaq News / The Supreme Committee to Combat Covid-19 decided on Wednesday to close all religious sites in Kurdistan until April 10.
A statement by the Committee said “due to the high rate of Covid-19 infections and deaths, and for the sake of safety and protection … the committee decided to close all religious sites (mosques, churches, temples ..) ,…thus no religious and social occasion are allowed inside and outside those sites during the period 1-10 April 2021.”
The Committee asked religious clerics and followers to “carry out their duties” to protect the citizens.
Kurdistan registered so far 122160 cases, 109662 recoveries and 3670 deaths.