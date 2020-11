Shafaq News/ Kurdistan registered, on Wednesday 576 new cases to take its total to 91480, the health ministry said.

It reported 22 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 2913.

It also reported 330 recoveries to take its total to 56318.

Duhok leads Kurdistan in daily number of infections (200) and recoveries (147) while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads it in fatalities (8).