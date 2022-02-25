Covid-19: 582 new cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-25T16:47:29+0000

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan recorded 582 new Covid-19 cases to bring its total to 430573, the health ministry said. It reported five deaths; its death toll reached 7362 cases. It also reported 979 recoveries to take its total to 413154.

