Counterterrorism thwarts drone attack on Erbil International Airport

The Counterterrorism Unit announced that on the morning of Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at precisely 05:05, three explosive-laden drones directed towards the military base of the Global Coalition at Erbil International Airport were destroyed and neutralized.