Counterterrorism thwarts drone attack on Erbil International Airport
Shafaq News / The Counterterrorism Unit in the Kurdistan Region reported on Tuesday the successful prevention of an attack involving three explosive-laden drones targeting Erbil International Airport.
The Counterterrorism Unit announced that on the morning of Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at precisely 05:05, three explosive-laden drones directed towards the military base of the Global Coalition at Erbil International Airport were destroyed and neutralized.
This development comes in the wake of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's (IRGC) intense missile strike on civilian areas in Erbil on Monday night, resulting in 10 civilian casualties. The Security Council of Kurdistan strongly condemned the missile bombardment, denouncing it as a "blatant violation of sovereignty."