Contract employees in the region demand regularization

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-01T08:50:14+0000

Shafaq News / Contract employees in the Kurdistan Region demanded permanent employment, following the federal budget law's approval. A representative of contract employees in the region said in a statement, "Although we have served for periods of times ranging between 4 and 15 years, we have not been regularized yet." The statement added, "there is no longer any justification for not regularizing 29 thousand employees." Yesterday, Wednesday, the Iraqi Parliament voted on the 2021 Federal Budget Law, with a deficit of more than 28 trillion dinars. The general budget revenues amounted to more than 101 trillion Iraqi dinars, while expenditures were estimated at 129 trillion dinars. The price of an oil barrel was calculated in the budget at $ 45 instead of the Iraqi dinar, and the government's proposed price for the dollar was fixed at 1450 dinars per dollar, a member of the Finance Committee, Muhammad al-Shabaki, told Shafaq News agency. The Parliament also voted for the Kurdistan Region's 12.67% share of the budget (about 10 trillion dinars). Passing the 2020 budget was hindered several times due to disagreements and a financial crisis, at a time when Iraq voted on the general budget for 2019, which amounted to 106 trillion dinars, while expenditures were estimated at 133 trillion dinars, with a deficit of 27.5 trillion dinars.

