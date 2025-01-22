Consultation center opens in Al-Sulaymaniyah to address risks of illegal migration

Shafaq News/ Iraq's third branch of the Migrant Resource Centre opened its doors in the city of Al-Sulaymaniyah on Wednesday, joining the branches in Baghdad and Erbil, which aim to provide legal support to migrants and raise awareness about the dangers of illegal migration.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the center's director, Lanja Karim, described the initiative as “an important step to support citizens in migrating legally and safely.”

Karim detailed the center's offerings, which include free consultations and legal assistance, as well as campaigns to deter illegal migration that often exposes migrants to considerable dangers and emphasized the importance of collaboration with international and local organizations to support migrants.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Al-Sulaymaniyah Governor Haval Abubakr, alongside government and party officials and representatives from international organizations.

Governor Abubakr’s address focused on the initiative’s alignment with governmental efforts to tackle migration challenges.