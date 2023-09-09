Condolences from Kurdistan President to Morocco after devastating earthquake

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed his condolences to the Kingdom of Morocco following the earthquake that struck and claimed the lives of hundreds on Saturday.

Barzani stated "On behalf of the people of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the people of the Kingdom of Morocco for the loss of lives caused by the devastating earthquake. We share their grief in this tragic incident."

He added, "We pray to the Almighty to grant the victims His abundant mercy and to bestow swift recovery upon the injured."

On Friday night, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the region of Al-Hoceima, southwest of the city of Marrakesh.

The Moroccan Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that at least 632 people lost their lives, and 329 others were injured in the earthquake that struck the country.