Commemorating 33rd anniversary of Resolution 688: PM Barzani warns of ongoing risks to Kurdistan

Shafaq News / Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani affirmed, on Friday, that the risks facing the Kurdish people are still ongoing, emphasizing the urgent need for the international community to take a serious stance to protect the citizens of the Region and defend their legitimate rights.

Barzani stated on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the adoption of Resolution 688 by the United Nations Security Council, "Today marks the 33rd anniversary of Resolution No. 688 adopted by the United Nations Security Council on April 5, 1991, in response to the brutal attacks and assaults carried out by the former Iraqi regime against the citizens of Kurdistan, resulting in the mass displacement of millions of them towards the borders in search of safety."

He added, "This important and historic resolution played a pivotal role in establishing a no-fly zone, which helped curb the attacks, oppression, and suppression practiced by the Ba'athist regime, as the resolution contributed to protecting the Kurdistan Region from a new genocide after the international community responded to the pleas and appeals of our people, paving the way for successful parliamentary elections that led to the formation of the Kurdistan Regional Government."

"Resolution 688 represents a pivotal milestone and a decisive turning point in the struggle and fight of the Kurdish people for their legitimate rights."

He continued, "We seize this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the international community for its positions, support, and assistance to our people in their ordeal, particularly mentioning the United States, Britain, and France."

"We particularly commend the role played by the late French President Francois Mitterrand and his late wife, the loyal friend of the Kurdish people, Mrs. Danielle Mitterrand. We also appreciate the support provided by the late US President George H.W. Bush, the then British Prime Minister John Major, and former US Secretary of State James Baker, as well as express our gratitude to both Iran and Turkey for their cooperation and assistance in opening their borders to hundreds of thousands of refugees from the Kurdistan Region."

Barzani emphasized that "the risks facing the Kurdish people are still ongoing, and their rights and achievements are still threatened," stressing the "urgent need for the international community to assume its responsibility in taking a serious stance to protect the Kurdish people and defend their legitimate rights."

He also sought assurance that "they would not be subjected again to any genocide or violations of their legitimate rights."