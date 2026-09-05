Shafaq News- Erbil

The comedy play Piano opened in Erbil on Saturday at the Cultural Center, drawing artists, theater professionals and other members of the local cultural community.

Written and directed by Kurdish artist Shawan Karim, the production presents its story through a light satirical style.

The play is being staged with support from the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Culture and Youth and Erbil’s General Directorate of Culture and Arts, in cooperation with the province’s Cinema and Theater Directorate.

Performances are scheduled to continue for 10 consecutive days.

Sirwan Osman, director-general of Erbil’s General Directorate of Culture, told Shafaq News that the production had encountered a technical problem in recent days, but organizers resolved it before Saturday’s opening performance.