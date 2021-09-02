Report

Civilians seriously injured in Turkish bombardment in Sinjar

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-02T18:32:30+0000
Shafaq News/ Security sources told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces headquarters of the Kurdistan Workers Party in Sinjar district was bombarded today evening.

"Turkish aircraft bombed the headquarters of the Asayish Yazidkhan forces, west of Mount Sinjar", the source said.

The source added that the targeted location was close to a site of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

However, another security source told Shafaq News agency that three civilians were seriously injured in the attack.

The Sinjar Protection Forces are linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), and have been deployed in the district since 2015.

The PKK is still deployed in Sinjar, despite the Baghdad-Erbil agreement regarding the withdrawal of all armed factions from the district.

