Shafaq News/ An official security source reported that a 45-year-old civilian was wounded by Turkish army artillery shelling on Kani Masi district, north of Duhok governorate.

On Wednesday, KRG Coordinator for International Advocacy, Dindar Zebari, announced that more than 800 villages were evacuated due to the ongoing conflict between the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Turkish armed forces in the region.