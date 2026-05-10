Civil society demands urgent solution to Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament paralysis

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Representatives of civil society organizations, writers, academics, political and religious figures in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq signed a political memorandum on Sunday calling for an urgent resolution to the Kurdish Parliament crisis or the formal termination of the current legislative term.

Spokesperson for the initiative Sarwar Abdulrahman said at a press conference that more than 18 months had passed since the sixth parliamentary elections without any effective sessions being held apart from lawmakers taking the constitutional oath and securing salaries and privileges.

“The memorandum reflects growing public frustration over political tensions and disputes that have led to the suspension of an important institution such as the parliament,” he noted, calling on political blocs to clearly state their positions and take serious steps to resolve the crisis. “What is happening in the Kurdistan Region reflects a high level of irresponsibility toward constitutional and political obligations.”

The Kurdistan Parliament elections were held on October 20, 2024, after being postponed four times since 2022 due to political disputes. About 1,091 candidates competed for 100 seats, including five quota seats for minority communities and 30 seats reserved for women.

Read more: Kurdistan Region's parliamentary elections: A new political landscape emerges