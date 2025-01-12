Canadian Ambassador to Iraq: Canada commits to enhancing commercial networks in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ Canadian Ambassador to Iraq, Christopher Boehm, met with members of Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECCI) to strengthen the commercial network and explore further investment opportunities.

The Canadian ambassador said during a press conference in Erbil, attended by a Shafaq News correspondent, “I have always noticed changes during my visits to Kurdistan.”

He expressed confidence that the Kurdistan Region has the potential to become a key commercial hub for Canadian entrepreneurs, adding that Canada supports all efforts by the Kurdistan Regional Government to expand the labor market and investment opportunities.

For his part, ECCI President, Kaylan Haji Saeed, stated, “The business and investment climate in Kurdistan, particularly in Erbil, is highly advanced, which is why countries worldwide, especially Canada, are keen to expand their commercial presence in the region.”