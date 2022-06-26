Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CTG: Four rockets targeted Zlikan base and Peshmerga sites

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-26T16:05:30+0000
CTG: Four rockets targeted Zlikan base and Peshmerga sites

Shafaq News/ The Counter-Terrorism Group in the Kurdistan Region said that an attack launched from an area controlled by "the federal government and militias" targeted a Peshmerga site and a Turkish military base today, Sunday. 

The Group said in a statement that the attack occurred at 2:30 pm local time, noting that four rockets were launched from the borders separating Al-Tahrir neighborhood, north of Mosul, and Bashiqa, within the area controlled by the Iraqi government and militias.

The statement noted that the rockets' targets were the Peshmerga's point and the Zlikan military base.

Two rockets landed near the second regiment of the 112th Brigade of the Peshmerga forces, while two others landed near Qadad village near the Zilkan base, according to the statement.

No casualties were recorded.

related

Kurdistan's Peshmerga Ministry condemns Diyala attack

Date: 2022-01-22 12:55:24
Kurdistan's Peshmerga Ministry condemns Diyala attack

Kurdistan region Presidency affirms readiness to reorganize the Peshmerga ranks

Date: 2021-08-05 16:19:51
Kurdistan region Presidency affirms readiness to reorganize the Peshmerga ranks

Peshmerga established security channels with the Iraqi army at Kurdistan's borders with Diyala, security officer says

Date: 2021-06-20 09:15:45
Peshmerga established security channels with the Iraqi army at Kurdistan's borders with Diyala, security officer says

High-level Peshmerga delegation arrives in Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-23 09:12:34
High-level Peshmerga delegation arrives in Baghdad

Mp reveals Kurdistan's share of the federal budget and Peshmerga salaries

Date: 2020-09-23 15:30:29
Mp reveals Kurdistan's share of the federal budget and Peshmerga salaries

The Ministry of Peshmerga announces distributing salaries

Date: 2021-04-01 11:18:17
The Ministry of Peshmerga announces distributing salaries

Ministry of Peshmerga needs its alliance to confront ISIS, official says

Date: 2021-12-06 17:33:54
Ministry of Peshmerga needs its alliance to confront ISIS, official says

A Peshmerga fighter injured in an ISIS attack

Date: 2021-05-11 21:01:57
A Peshmerga fighter injured in an ISIS attack