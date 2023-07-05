CTG: Booby-Trapped Drone Targets Border Guards Headquarters in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) in Iraqi Kurdistan provided details of the bombing incident that targeted the First Brigade of the Border Guard headquarters in the Zakho Autonomous Administration of Duhok, northern Iraq.
According to a statement from the CTG, the attack was carried out by a booby-trapped drone on Wednesday, resulting in material damage but no human casualties.
The CTG revealed that the drone was launched from an area near the borders of the Bativa district, where members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) are known to be present. However, the CTG did not explicitly attribute responsibility for the attack to any specific party.
Earlier today, the so-called Abu Muhammad, the official spokesman for the "Ahrar Iraq Brigade" affiliated with the "Coordinating Committee for the Iraqi Resistance," clarified that the decision to halt "Resistance" military operations targeted the U.S. presence and not the Turkish "occupation."
The "last opportunity" given to the Iraqi government aims to address perceived American violations, not Turkish on Iraqi territory. He clarified.
Furthermore, the spokesman announced the targeting of a Turkish base in the Duhok Governorate within the Kurdistan Region. However, specific details of the attack were not provided.
These incidents highlight the ongoing security challenges faced in the Kurdistan Region, where various armed groups continue to carry out attacks against security forces and foreign military installations. The situation underscores the complex dynamics and regional tensions prevailing in Iraq.
Two weeks ago, the Coordinating Committee for the Iraqi Resistance, comprising four Shia groups aligned with Iran, issued a stern demand to the government of Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani, urging immediate action against perceived American violations in the country. The committee warned of a forceful response if their concerns were not addressed appropriately and vowed to retaliate if any of its leaders were targeted.
The committee also condemned what it regarded as "persistent interference by the United States in Iraqi affairs, flagrant violations of Iraqi sovereignty, and the adverse effects of continued U.S. military bases, combat forces, and military aviation.” They also accused the U.S. embassy of spreading immorality, moral deviation and undermining Iraq's cultural identity.