CTD: Group involved in Soleimani assassination affiliated with Lahur Jangi

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Directorate (CTD) has distanced itself from being involved or participating in the targeting of the Commander of the Iranian Quds Force Qassem Soleimani, inviting the government of the Kurdistan Region to launch a serious investigation around what was stated in an American report regarding the participation of the group in the operation, and releasing its results to the public.

This came after the CTD was mentioned in an investigative report released by Yahoo News on the details of the assassination of Soleimani.

CTD clarified that there is another group named CTG affiliated with Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani and his brothers, that does not abide by the procedures and laws of the Kurdistan Region and its institutions and operates without taking into account Law No. 4 of 2011 issued by the parliament of the Kurdistan Region and its Security Council.

The report added that Yahoo News clearly mentions the involvement and the participation of the CTG forces, that is why the report clearly mentions contacting Lawin Azad, the speaker on behalf of Lahur Jangi, in order to obtain clarifications on the role played by the group in the assassination of Soleimani.