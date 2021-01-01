Qaani: A stupid man killed our SOLEIMANI

Shafaq News / the first memorial ceremony of the assassination of the top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani began today, Friday morning, in Tehran in the presence of leaders and delegations from Iraq and Syria.

The commander of the Quds Force General Ismail Qaani said in a speech that "the martyrs Soleimani and Al-Muhandis and their comrades were the leaders of the resistance."

He added, "Soleimani was the hero of the Iranian people and the Islamic nation."

Brigadier General Qaani said, “Steadfastness of Lebanon and the mujahedeen in Iraq added to Syria liberation were all achieved by the efforts of Martyr Soleimani.”

He also said, "A Stupid person supported by the Zionists and committed a heinous crime of assassinating Soleimani”, adding that “the nation will revenge. "

Soleimani, 62, killed on 2018 by the US forces in Iraq, was Iran’s pre-eminent military leader - head of the Revolutionary Guards’ overseas Quds Force and the architect of Iran’s spreading influence in the Middle East.

The deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis was killed in the same attack.

The attack took Washington and its allies into uncharted territory in their confrontation with Iran and its proxy militias across the region.