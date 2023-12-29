Qaani to Americans: Iraqi resistance will respond in a 'different manner'

Shafaq News / The commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard sent a message to Israelis and Americans on Friday, warning Washington of a "different response" that the Iraqi resistance would execute.

Qaani, as reported by Al Mayadeen channel, mentioned, "The entire resistance in the region makes its decisions independently and does not take orders from any side."

Addressing Americans, he said, "If you continue your irrational behavior in Iraq, the Iraqi resistance will set aside its considerations and respond to you differently."

He pointed out that "the Zionist entity and, behind it, America have failed to achieve any military accomplishment since the beginning of the war," adding, "The United States should not think that these crimes will go unrecorded, and they will be held accountable at the right time."

Continuing to address Israelis, he said, "You lie even to your own people, and you do not have the courage to announce your losses while the heroic Hezbollah publicly mourns its martyrs."