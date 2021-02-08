Report

COVID-19: ten cases and zero mortalities in AANES today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-08T19:33:47+0000
COVID-19: ten cases and zero mortalities in AANES today

Shafaq News / The Health Commission of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) logged today, Tuesday, ten new cases of COVID-19 and with zero fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The co-chair of the Health Commission in the AANES, Dr. Joan Mustafa, said in the daily COVID-19 situation report that it had registered ten new confirmed cases, four recoveries, and zero deaths.

The infection and death counts in the Kurdish-led region stood at a tally of 8,549 and 296, with 1,222 recoveries in total.

