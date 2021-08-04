COVID-19: six mortalities and+3000 new confirmed cases in Kurdistan today 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged more than 3,172 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that six patients succumbed to the complications of the virus in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, 749 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the emergence of the virus in the Region, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases amounted to 244,051, of whom 202,729 have recovered, and 4,858 passed away.