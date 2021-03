Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan region registered seven fatalities, 860 new cases and 399 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: Erbil 230, al-Sulaymaniyah 194, Duhok 403, Garmyan 28, and Halabja 5.

The total number of cases has reached 121,179, while the total number of recoveries currently amounts to 109,234. The death toll is 3,660.