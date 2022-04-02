COVID-19: one mortality and 19 new cases in Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-02T11:59:38+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan recorded 19 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Region's Ministry of Health said today, Saturday. The daily epidemiological report stated that one death was recorded, and 40 patients had achieved full recovery. The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases since the emergence of the virus in the Region amounted to 436,410, of whom 428,229 recovered and 7,435 passed away.

related

COVID-19: seven fatalities and 60 new cases in NES today

Date: 2021-05-10 10:47:56

COVID-19: zero mortalities and +80 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2022-03-12 16:06:15

COVID-19: 10 fatalities and 77 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-06 13:09:25

COVID-19: +1,300 new confirmed cases and 17 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-09-13 12:49:03

Covid-19: Almost 30 million infections across the world

Date: 2020-09-16 19:01:08

COVID-19: +150 new cases and three mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-12-04 16:44:40

COVID-19: 10 fatalities and 839 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-03-29 14:13:17

COVID-19: +450 new confirmed cases in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-18 13:00:46