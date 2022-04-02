Report
COVID-19: one mortality and 19 new cases in Kurdistan
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-04-02T11:59:38+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan recorded 19 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Region's Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.
The daily epidemiological report stated that one death was recorded, and 40 patients had achieved full recovery.
The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases since the emergence of the virus in the Region amounted to 436,410, of whom 428,229 recovered and 7,435 passed away.
