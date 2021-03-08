Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19 new variants are on the surge, Kurdistan's MoH says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-08T11:07:11+0000
COVID-19 new variants are on the surge, Kurdistan's MoH says

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Health in Kurdistan Region raised vigilance on Monday, warning of complacency with COVID-19 amidst the recent resurgence of the case counts, indicating that cases of the highly transmissible new variants are recently cropping in the region.

The Minister of Health, Saman Al-Barzanji, stated in a press conference attended by Shafaq News Agency, "we took the vaccine today to ensure its safety to all the doctors and health personnel, and put the rumors about its quality to an end...we sought it is imperative to receive it to encourage doctors."

Al-Barzanji added that a second tranche of 187 thousand doses arrives in the Region on the 15th of the current month.

The minister concluded, tightening the preventive measures is imperative since we notice that the cases are rising day in day out. In the past 24 hours, we registered 344 new cases and four deaths," noting that the recent cases are mainly of the new variants.

related

COVID-19: 1010 new cases and 24 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-20 12:35:23
COVID-19: 1010 new cases and 24 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Kurdistan report six deaths and 209 Covid-19 infections

Date: 2020-06-13 21:12:00
Kurdistan report six deaths and 209 Covid-19 infections

COVID-19: 33 fatalities 520 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-26 09:44:58
COVID-19: 33 fatalities 520 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 3 fatalities and 150 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-24 15:05:41
COVID-19: 3 fatalities and 150 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: more than 800 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-08 12:55:17
Covid-19: more than 800 cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 24 fatalities 591 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-10 14:01:42
COVID-19: 24 fatalities 591 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 248 new cases and 11 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-10 14:58:32
COVID-19: 248 new cases and 11 fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 566 cases, 16 deaths and 164 recoveries in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-12 10:40:31
COVID-19: 566 cases, 16 deaths and 164 recoveries in Kurdistan today