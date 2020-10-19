Iraq News

COVID-19: more than 1000 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-19
COVID-19: more than 1000 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,000 cases in Kurdistan in the past 24 hours, for the first time since the outbreak of the virus in the region.  

The Minister of Health in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Saman Barzanji, said in a statement that the number of cases is increasing every day due to the lack of commitment to the preventive measures.

  However, the ministry registered 1032 new cases, 26 fatalities and 249 recoveries.  The total number of COVID-19 patients in Iraq since the emergence of the virus amounted to 21871, 37833 of whom have recovered, while 2187 died.  

