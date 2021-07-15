COVID-19 cases double, Delta variants detected in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Cases of the Delta Variant of the Coronavirus causing COVID-19 have been detected in Kurdistan, the Region's Minister of Health, Saman Barzanji.

In a press conference held in Erbil earlier today, Thursday, Barzanji said, "Coronavirus infection rates have increased dangerously in the Kurdistan Region. The epidemiological situation index changed to dark orange in the Region, and proceeding toward red in the rest of Iraq."

The COVID-19 Inpatients have doubled in Kurdistan; he added, "only 5% had received the vaccine."