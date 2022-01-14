Report

COVID-19 cases are surging at an unprecedented pace, official says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-14T08:34:58+0000
COVID-19 cases are surging at an unprecedented pace, official says

Shafaq News /Garmyan administration in the Kurdistan Region revealed that COVID-19 cases are surging at an unprecedented pace.

The head of Garmyan health department, Sirwan Mohammad Jamal, told Shafaq News agency that COVID-19 cases increased five times in the administration.

He added that two months ago, only two positive results used to be recorded among every 100 PCR tests, while today, 25-30 cases are recorded every day.

Jamal added that the vaccination turnout has also increased in the administration to 500 people per day, noting that strict health measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

