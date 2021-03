Shafaq News / Two fatalities, 109 new cases and 10 recoveries from COVID-19 were registered in the past 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: Hasaka 21, al-Qamishli 39, Derik 13, Ad-Darbasiyah 3, al-Tabqa 11, Kobani 7, Raqqa 5, Manbij 4, al-Shahba 66.

The total number of cases has reached 9492, including 1290 recoveries and 366 fatalities.