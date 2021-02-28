Report

COVID-19: Three new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-28T08:58:34+0000
COVID-19: Three new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered on Sunday three new COVID-19 cases in northern and eastern Syria regions.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered three cases, one recovery, and three deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24-hours.

According to Mustafa, the total count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 8608 confirmed cases, including 321 deaths 1247 recoveries.

