The Autonomous administration to impose a curfew to limit the Covid-19 spread

Shafaq News / The Kurdish-led autonomous administration in northeastern Syria have recently witnessed a remarkable increase in Covid-19 cases.

Rogin Ahmed, the official spokesperson for the Health Committee told Shafaq News Agency that “we would recommend partial or even total curfew the number of infected cases and deaths continues to increase.

Ahmed confirmed the necessity to adhere the preventive measures in public places, especially during Nowruz celebrations.

Yesterday, the Autonomous Administration registered 77 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 8977, the Health Authority said.

It also reported four fatalities to take the total to 350.

The Autonomous Administration recorded 1265 recoveries.