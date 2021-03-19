Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Autonomous administration to impose a curfew to limit the Covid-19 spread

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-19T10:11:55+0000
The Autonomous administration to impose a curfew to limit the Covid-19 spread

Shafaq News / The Kurdish-led autonomous administration in northeastern Syria have recently witnessed a remarkable increase in Covid-19 cases.

Rogin Ahmed, the official spokesperson for the Health Committee told Shafaq News Agency that “we would recommend partial or even total curfew the number of infected cases and deaths continues to increase.

Ahmed confirmed the necessity to adhere the preventive measures in public places, especially during Nowruz celebrations.

Yesterday, the Autonomous Administration registered 77 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 8977, the Health Authority said.

It also reported four fatalities to take the total to 350.

The Autonomous Administration recorded 1265 recoveries.

related

COVID-19: Three new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-02-28 08:58:34
COVID-19: Three new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Covid-19: Three new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Date: 2021-02-22 08:41:47
Covid-19: Three new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Covid-19: one new case in the Autonomous Administration today

Date: 2021-02-15 12:38:39
Covid-19: one new case in the Autonomous Administration today

Covid-19: 43 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Date: 2021-01-01 12:57:15
Covid-19: 43 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

COVID-19: 64 new cases and three deaths in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-02-09 12:37:40
COVID-19: 64 new cases and three deaths in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 222 cases and three deaths in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-15 13:01:44
COVID-19: 222 cases and three deaths in Kurdistan today

Raperin health directorate reveals the reasons behind its high mortality rates of COVID-19

Date: 2020-11-10 12:13:11
Raperin health directorate reveals the reasons behind its high mortality rates of COVID-19

Covid-19: 687 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-08 12:45:44
Covid-19: 687 new cases in Kurdistan today