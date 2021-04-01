COVID-19 PCR for free of in Kurdistan's public healthcare facilities

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-01T11:23:36+0000

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Region announced that COVID-19 PCR tests will be conducted free of charge, noting that the test's price in private medical laboratories will be reduced. In a statement, the Ministry said that due to the current economic situation, it was decided to conduct COVID-19 tests in public health institutions for free and reduce the test's price in private licensed hospitals.

