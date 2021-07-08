Report

COVID-19: +950 new cases and four deaths in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-08T13:43:46+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan registered more than new 950 COVID-19 cases and four mortalities, according to a statement of the Region's Ministry of Health today, Thursday.

The Ministry said that 973 suspected cases were confirmed by positive PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

The top boost to the COVID-19 case-count was Duhok with 417 cases, followed by al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil with 273 and 244, respectively. Garmyan (28 cases) was fourth by a margin. Halabja and Raperin registered 7 and 4, respectively.

The statement said that 762 patient has recovered from the virus in the past day, while four patients with confirmed PCR results passed away.

The cumulative count of the confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 192,263, while the recoveries amounted to 178,663.

The death toll rose to 4,525.

