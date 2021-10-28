Report

COVID-19: + 840 new cases and 18 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-10-28T12:20:14+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 844 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report stated that 18 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1,269 patients had achieved full recovery.

According to the Ministry, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 patients stood at 359,746; of whom, 339,913 have achieved full recovery. The death toll from the complications of the virus rose to 6,374 since its emergence in the region.

