COVID-19: + 840 new cases and 18 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 844 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report stated that 18 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1,269 patients had achieved full recovery.

According to the Ministry, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 patients stood at 359,746; of whom, 339,913 have achieved full recovery. The death toll from the complications of the virus rose to 6,374 since its emergence in the region.