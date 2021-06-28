COVID-19: +750 new confirmed cases and seven mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-28T16:20:18+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 761 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday. According to the Ministry, duhok was the top boost for the infection toll with 338, followed by al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil with 233 and 149, respectively. Only 41 cases were registered in Garmyan. The daily epidemiological report stated that seven COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 562 patients had achieved full recovery. Since the emergence of the virus in the Region, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases amounted to 184,341, of whom 172,569 have recovered, and 7,307 passed away.

