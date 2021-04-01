COVID-19: +750 new cases and 10 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 755 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

Duhok was the top boost of the case-count with 322 cases, followed by Erbil 177, then Garmyan and al-Sulaymaniyah with 31 and 22, respectively. Raperin registered two cases.

The daily epidemiological report stated that ten COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 333 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the Kurdistan Region, 122, 915 patients have contracted the virus, 109, 995 of whom recovered, and 3,680 passed away.