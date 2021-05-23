COVID-19: +75 new confirmed cases and three mortalities in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered 78 new COVID-19 cases.

The new cases were distributed among the governorates as follows: al-Hasakah 6, Qamishli 12, Direk 1, al-Raqqah 24, Kobani 6, al-Tabqa 19, Menbej 4, al-Shahbaa 2, and al-Hol camp 2.

In a press statement, Dr. Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority three deaths from the complications of the virus in the past 24-hours.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES amounted to 17,441, of whom 1,766 achieved recovery and 717 succumbed to their illness.