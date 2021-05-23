Report

COVID-19: +740 new confirmed cases and ten mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-23T14:45:24+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 747 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday. 

According to the Ministry,  al-Sulaymaniyah was the top boost for the infection toll with 351, followed by Erbil and Duhok with 211 and 98, respectively. Garmyan was fourth with 67. Halabja and Raperin registered 14 and 6, respectively. 

The daily epidemiological report stated that ten COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 776 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the emergence of the virus in the Region, COVID-19 cases amounted to 165,458.

