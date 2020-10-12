COVID-19: 720 new cases and 26 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region released the daily epidemiological report of today, Monday.

The Ministry stated that it had conducted 5,324 examinations over the past 24 hours. Of which 720 new cases were confirmed, distributed as follows:

291 in Erbil

142 in Al-Sulaymaniyah

27 in Garmyan

246 in Duhok

14 in Halabja

396 recoveries were registered today, distributed as follows:

106 in Erbil

39 in Al-Sulaymaniyah

39 in Garmyan

202 in Duhok

10 in Halabja

26 patients passed away from the complications of the virus, as follows:

2 in Erbil

6 in Al-Sulaymaniyah

1 in Garmyan

5 in Raperin

11 in Duhok

1 in Halabja

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Iraq since the emergence of the virus amounted to 56,465, 35276 of whom have recovered, while 2018 died.