COVID-19: 720 new cases and 26 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region released the daily epidemiological report of today, Monday.
The Ministry stated that it had conducted 5,324 examinations over the past 24 hours. Of which 720 new cases were confirmed, distributed as follows:
291 in Erbil
142 in Al-Sulaymaniyah
27 in Garmyan
246 in Duhok
14 in Halabja
396 recoveries were registered today, distributed as follows:
106 in Erbil
39 in Al-Sulaymaniyah
39 in Garmyan
202 in Duhok
10 in Halabja
26 patients passed away from the complications of the virus, as follows:
2 in Erbil
6 in Al-Sulaymaniyah
1 in Garmyan
5 in Raperin
11 in Duhok
1 in Halabja
The total number of COVID-19 patients in Iraq since the emergence of the virus amounted to 56,465, 35276 of whom have recovered, while 2018 died.