Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

COVID-19: 720 new cases and 26 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-12T10:33:25+0000
COVID-19: 720 new cases and 26 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region released the daily epidemiological report of today, Monday.

The Ministry stated that it had conducted 5,324 examinations over the past 24 hours. Of which 720 new cases were confirmed, distributed as follows:

291 in Erbil

 

142 in Al-Sulaymaniyah

 

27 in Garmyan

 

246 in Duhok

 

14 in Halabja

 

396 recoveries were registered today, distributed as follows:

 

106 in Erbil

 

39 in Al-Sulaymaniyah

 

39 in Garmyan

 

202 in Duhok

 

10 in Halabja

 

26 patients passed away from the complications of the virus, as follows:

 

2 in Erbil

 

6 in Al-Sulaymaniyah

 

1 in Garmyan

 

5 in Raperin

 

11 in Duhok

 

 1 in Halabja

 

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Iraq since the emergence of the virus amounted to 56,465, 35276 of whom have recovered, while 2018 died.


related

Covid-19: more than 800 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-08 12:55:17
Covid-19: more than 800 cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: more than 800 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-05 12:56:21
Covid-19: more than 800 cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 735 new cases and 22 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-28 11:59:21
COVID-19: 735 new cases and 22 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: more than 600 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-29 12:23:18
Covid-19: more than 600 cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 30 fatalities and 793 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-06 11:47:37
COVID-19: 30 fatalities and 793 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 673 new cases and 24 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-30 10:17:22
COVID-19: 673 new cases and 24 fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 886 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-07 11:23:51
COVID-19: 886 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 29 fatalities and 680 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-17 10:44:56
COVID-19: 29 fatalities and 680 new cases in Kurdistan today