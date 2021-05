Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 704 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday.

Al-Sulaymaniyah was the top boost of the case count with 331, followed by Erbil with 219, Garmyan with 63, Halabja and Raperin with 10 each and Duhok with 7 cases, respectively.

The daily epidemiological report stated that seven COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1320 patients had achieved full recovery.