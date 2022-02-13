COVID-19: 700 new cases and nine mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-13T16:35:09+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan recorded 700 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Region's Ministry of Health said today, Sunday. The daily epidemiological report stated that nine COVID-19 deaths was registered today. On the other hand, 1205 patients had achieved full recovery. The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases since the emergence of the virus in the Region amounted to 421715, of whom 399455 recovered and 7300 passed away.

