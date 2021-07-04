Report

COVID-19: +700 new cases and four deaths in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-04T14:52:07+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged more than new 700 COVID-19 cases and four mortalities, according to a statement of the Region's Ministry of Health today, Sunday.

The Ministry said that 746 suspected cases were confirmed by positive PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

The top boost to the COVID-19 case-count was Erbil with 313 cases, followed by Al-Sulaymaniyah and Duhok with 272 and 102, respectively. Garmyan (44 cases) was fourth by a margin. Halabja and Raperin registered 10 and 5, respectively.

The statement said that 481 patient has recovered from the virus in the past day, while four patients with confirmed PCR results passed away.

The cumulative count of the confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 188,330, of which only 7889 are active, while the recoveries amounted to 175,937.

The death toll rose to 4,504.

