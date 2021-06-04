COVID-19: 610 new confirmed cases and six mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 610 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Friday.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: Erbil 92, al-Sulaymaniyah 246, Duhok 224, Halabja 5, Garmyan 37, Raperin 6.

The daily epidemiological report stated that six COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 710 patients had achieved full recovery.

The total number of cases in the region has reached 172483, including 159334 recoveries and 4308 fatalities.