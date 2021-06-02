Report

COVID-19: +60 new confirmed cases and three mortalities in AANES

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-02T12:21:33+0000
COVID-19: +60 new confirmed cases and three mortalities in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered 62 new COVID-19 cases today, Wednesday.

The new cases were distributed among the governorates as follows: al-Hasakah 19, Qamishli 4, Direk 3, al-Raqqah 14, Rmeilan 1, al-Tabqa 4, Menbej 3, al-Dirbasiyah 2, and Deir Ezzor 4, Kobani 3, and al-Hol camp 5.

In a press statement, Dr. Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered 11 recoveries and three deaths from the complications of the virus in the past 24-hours.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES amounted to 17,919, of whom 1,815 achieved recovery and 732 succumbed to their illness.

