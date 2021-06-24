COVID-19: 599 new confirmed cases and six mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-06-24T15:14:23+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 599 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today. The daily epidemiological report stated that six COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 480 patients had achieved full recovery. Since the emergence of the virus in the Region, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases amounted to 182267, of whom 170577 have recovered, and 4439.

