Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
COVID-19: 599 new confirmed cases and six mortalities in Kurdistan today
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-06-24T15:14:23+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 599 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today.
The daily epidemiological report stated that six COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 480 patients had achieved full recovery.
Since the emergence of the virus in the Region, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases amounted to 182267, of whom 170577 have recovered, and 4439.
related
Çavuşoğlu: Ankara to help Erbil combating Covid-19
Date: 2020-09-04 10:11:20
COVID-19: Two fatalities and 109 new cases in NES today
Date: 2021-03-26 13:32:08
COVID-19: 667 new cases and 13 fatalities in Kurdistan today
Date: 2020-08-14 12:48:42
Covid-19: less than 300 new cases in Kurdistan today
Date: 2020-12-05 12:55:56
Kurdistan authorities resume movements with Iraqi governorates
Date: 2021-05-16 18:19:38
COVID-19 variants identified in Kurdistan
Date: 2021-02-21 08:11:38
Mobile medical teams to start treating COVID-19 at home in Kurdistan region
Date: 2020-11-15 10:37:31
Two Covid-19 patients die in Kurdistan
Date: 2020-06-11 10:46:09
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.