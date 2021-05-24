COVID-19: 593 new confirmed cases and eight mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 593 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: Erbil 136, al-Sulaymaniyah 268, Duhok 184, Raperin 5.

The daily epidemiological report stated that eight COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 803 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the emergence of the virus in the Region, COVID-19 cases amounted to 166051, including 150641 recoveries and 4229 fatalities.