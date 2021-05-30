Report

COVID-19: +590 new confirmed cases and three mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-30T14:48:23+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 592 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday.

According to the Ministry, al-Sulaymaniyah was the top boost for the infection toll with 308, followed by Erbil and Duhok with 154 and 77, respectively. Garmyan was fourth with 46. Halabja and Raperin registered 4 and 3, respectively.

The daily epidemiological report stated that three COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 645 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the emergence of the virus in the Region, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases amounted to 169,454, of whom 155,714 have completely recovered from the virus. The death toll is 4,269

