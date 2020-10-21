Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

COVID-19: 50 mortalities among healthcare personnel in Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-21T13:48:18+0000
COVID-19: 50 mortalities among healthcare personnel in Iraq

Shafaq News / Fifty members from the healthcare system personnel have lost their lives due to COVID-19, according to a statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Health. 

A spokesman for the ministry, Aso Huwaizi, told Shafaq News agency, "the Novel Coronavirus that causes COVID-19 virus has claimed the lives of 50 doctors and health personnel in the region", indicating, "more than 2,500 healthcare worker, including doctors, has caught the disease".

Huwaizi explained, "The highest rate was recorded in Erbil, where 100 of its healthcare personnel have caught the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic", noting, "Al-Sulaymaniyah recorded more than 750 cases, while Duhok 580 and Halabja recorded 15 cases".

Hawaizi added, "the status of the healthcare personnel who caught the virus is variable", noting, "Some of them are on mechanical ventilation, some of them are in intensive care unit, while some have achieved full recovery".

The Minister of Health in Kurdistan Region, Dr. Saman Al-Barzanji, diagnosed the reasons leading to the high mortality rate from the virus in the region.

Al-Barzanji posted earlier today on social media, "the wrong and confusing statements of citizens, refusing the health procedures and instructions and denying the existence of Coronavirus is the main reason for the high death rate from this disease".

This comes at a time when Kurdistan Region is witnessing an unprecedented surge in the infection rates of COVID-19, with more than 1000 cases over the past two days.


related

Covid-19: 754 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-16 10:17:04
Covid-19: 754 new cases in Kurdistan today

Kurdistan: 5 fatalities and 72 Covid-19 cases today

Date: 2020-06-11 19:05:56
Kurdistan: 5 fatalities and 72 Covid-19 cases today

COVID-19: Kurdistan sets a new record in the daily case count

Date: 2020-08-11 13:16:47
COVID-19: Kurdistan sets a new record in the daily case count

COVID-19: 17 fatalities and 636 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-22 12:57:35
COVID-19: 17 fatalities and 636 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 1721 recoveries in a single day in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-07-27 18:18:21
COVID-19: 1721 recoveries in a single day in Kurdistan

The Finance Minister misses Baghdad’s for contracting Covid-19

Date: 2020-09-07 15:01:16
The Finance Minister misses Baghdad’s for contracting Covid-19

KRG Minister of Health: new Covid-19 cases flares, death rate 2%

Date: 2020-06-09 14:07:19
KRG Minister of Health: new Covid-19 cases flares, death rate 2%

Covid-19: more than 600 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-29 12:23:18
Covid-19: more than 600 cases in Kurdistan today