COVID-19: 495 new cases and 17 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-22T14:49:29+0000

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Region registered 495 new cases, 17 fatalities and 424 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: Erbil 137, Al-Sulaymaniyah 137, Duhok 113, Halabja 15, Garmyan 28, Raperin 9. The total number of cases has reached 93433, while the total number of recoveries amounted to 57941. The death toll is 2994.

related

COVID-19: 14 fatalities and 463 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-26 12:04:17

Kurdistan inaugurates a COVID-19 medical laboratory on a border crossing with Turkey

Date: 2020-08-18 09:39:04

Erbil's governor passes away for COVID-19

Date: 2020-11-18 06:32:04

Kurdish artist Crystal and her family tested positive for COVID-19

Date: 2020-10-21 17:07:22

Ilam registered 3800+ cases of COVID-19

Date: 2020-08-31 12:40:08

COVID-19: 11 fatalities and 44 patients admitted to ICU in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-11-05 20:24:50

Recovered COVID-19 patients contracted the virus again in Duhok

Date: 2020-10-11 11:32:49

Covid-19: 535 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-21 12:04:22