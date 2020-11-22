Report
COVID-19: 495 new cases and 17 fatalities in Kurdistan today
Date: 2020-11-22T14:49:29+0000
Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Region registered 495 new cases, 17 fatalities and 424 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: Erbil 137, Al-Sulaymaniyah 137, Duhok 113, Halabja 15, Garmyan 28, Raperin 9.
The total number of cases has reached 93433, while the total number of recoveries amounted to 57941. The death toll is 2994.
